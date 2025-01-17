3rd LSB Helicopter Support Team Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion with SQUADRON lifts cargo during Helicopter Support Team training at Landing Zone Swan, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 9, 2024. HST are operations conducted to train landing support specialists and pilots to transfer heavy equipment and supplies utilizing helicopters. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Marcus Henson)