3rd LSB Helicopter Support Team Training

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jackson Nguyen, right, and Pfc. Philip Uncango, center, both transmission system operators, and U.S. Navy Hospitalman Patrick Kettell, with 3rd Landing Support Battalion, Combat logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, carry radio equipment during Helicopter Support Team training at Landing Zone Swan, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 9, 2024. HST are operations conducted to train landing support specialists and pilots to transfer heavy equipment and supplies utilizing helicopters. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Marcus Henson)