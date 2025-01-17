3rd LSB Helicopter Support Team Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with 3rd Landing Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, hook a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle onto lift cables during Helicopter Support Team training with CH-53E Super Stallions at Landing Zone Swan, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 9, 2024. HST are operations conducted to train landing support specialists and pilots to transfer heavy equipment and supplies utilizing helicopters. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Marcus Henson)