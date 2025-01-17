U.S. Marines with 3rd Landing Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, standby with a cargo load during Helicopter Support Team training at Landing Zone Swan, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 9, 2024. HST are operations conducted to train landing support specialists and pilots to transfer heavy equipment and supplies utilizing helicopters. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Marcus Henson)
This work, 3rd LSB Helicopter Support Team Training [Image 17 of 17], by LCpl Marcus Henson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.