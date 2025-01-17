Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd LSB Helicopter Support Team Training [Image 14 of 17]

    3rd LSB Helicopter Support Team Training

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.08.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Marcus Henson 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Landing Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, look over a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle during Helicopter Support Team training at Landing Zone Swan, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 9, 2024. HST are operations conducted to train landing support specialists and pilots to transfer heavy equipment and supplies utilizing helicopters. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Marcus Henson)

