Coalition members assigned to 4th Platoon, Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, prepare their vehicles and equipment for a patrol of the Deconfliction Zone at Al-Tanf, Syria, Dec. 23, 2024. These regular patrols enable Coalition forces to maintain security and stability within the Combined Joint Operations Area.
(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Fred Brown)
This work, Task Force Armadillo Patrols the Deconfliction Zone [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Fred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.