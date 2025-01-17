Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Task Force Armadillo Patrols the Deconfliction Zone [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Task Force Armadillo Patrols the Deconfliction Zone

    SYRIA

    12.23.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Fred Brown 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    Coalition members assigned to 4th Platoon, Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, prepare their vehicles and equipment for a patrol of the Deconfliction Zone at Al-Tanf, Syria, Dec. 23, 2024. These regular patrols enable Coalition forces to maintain security and stability within the Combined Joint Operations Area.

    (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Fred Brown)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2024
    Date Posted: 01.20.2025 12:46
    Photo ID: 8836038
    VIRIN: 241223-A-EN211-7200
    Resolution: 6530x3834
    Size: 27.97 MB
    Location: SY
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Armadillo Patrols the Deconfliction Zone [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Fred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Task Force Armadillo Patrols the Deconfliction Zone
    Task Force Armadillo Patrols the Deconfliction Zone
    Task Force Armadillo Patrols the Deconfliction Zone
    Task Force Armadillo Patrols the Deconfliction Zone
    Task Force Armadillo Patrols the Deconfliction Zone

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Coalition
    Patrol
    Syria
    SFA
    Inherent Resolve
    CJTF-OIR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download