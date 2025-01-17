Task Force Armadillo Patrols the Deconfliction Zone

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Coalition members assigned to 4th Platoon, Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, prepare their vehicles and equipment for a patrol of the Deconfliction Zone at Al-Tanf, Syria, Dec. 23, 2024. These regular patrols enable Coalition forces to maintain security and stability within the Combined Joint Operations Area.



(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Fred Brown)