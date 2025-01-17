Task Force Armadillo Patrols the Deconfliction Zone

A Syrian Free Army (SFA) officer meets with the platoon leader of 4th Platoon, Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, during a Coalition patrol of the Deconfliction Zone at a combat outpost near Al-Tanf, Syria, Dec. 23, 2024. Coalition and SFA officers discussed civilian movements, potential malign actors in the area, and the state of the combat outpost. These engagements enable Coalition and partner forces to maintain security and stability within the Combined Joint Operations Area.
(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Fred Brown)
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2025 12:46
|Photo ID:
|8836037
|VIRIN:
|241223-A-EN211-9848
|Resolution:
|6648x4041
|Size:
|16.56 MB
|Location:
|SY
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
