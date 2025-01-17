Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Task Force Armadillo Patrols the Deconfliction Zone [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Task Force Armadillo Patrols the Deconfliction Zone

    SYRIA

    12.23.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Fred Brown 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    A Syrian Free Army soldier stands atop a watchtower at a combat outpost in the Deconfliction Zone at Al-Tanf, Syria, Dec. 23, 2024. Partner forces take the lead in maintaining regional security against ISIS and other malign actors. The Coalition is dedicated to advising, assisting, and enabling partner forces to defeat ISIS and maintain regional security and stability.

    (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Fred Brown)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2024
    Date Posted: 01.20.2025 12:46
    Photo ID: 8836034
    VIRIN: 241223-A-EN211-8315
    Resolution: 6206x3293
    Size: 9.41 MB
    Location: SY
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Armadillo Patrols the Deconfliction Zone [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Fred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Task Force Armadillo Patrols the Deconfliction Zone
    Task Force Armadillo Patrols the Deconfliction Zone
    Task Force Armadillo Patrols the Deconfliction Zone
    Task Force Armadillo Patrols the Deconfliction Zone
    Task Force Armadillo Patrols the Deconfliction Zone

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Coalition
    Patrol
    Syria
    SFA
    Inherent Resolve
    CJTF-OIR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download