A Syrian Free Army soldier stands atop a watchtower at a combat outpost in the Deconfliction Zone at Al-Tanf, Syria, Dec. 23, 2024. Partner forces take the lead in maintaining regional security against ISIS and other malign actors. The Coalition is dedicated to advising, assisting, and enabling partner forces to defeat ISIS and maintain regional security and stability.
(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Fred Brown)
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2025 12:46
|Photo ID:
|8836036
|VIRIN:
|241223-A-EN211-4122
|Resolution:
|5858x3977
|Size:
|12.85 MB
|Location:
|SY
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Task Force Armadillo Patrols the Deconfliction Zone [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Fred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.