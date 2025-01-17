Task Force Armadillo Patrols the Deconfliction Zone

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Syrian Free Army soldier stands atop a watchtower at a combat outpost in the Deconfliction Zone at Al-Tanf, Syria, Dec. 23, 2024. Partner forces take the lead in maintaining regional security against ISIS and other malign actors. The Coalition is dedicated to advising, assisting, and enabling partner forces to defeat ISIS and maintain regional security and stability.



(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Fred Brown)