2024 4Q Load competition

Japan Air Self-Defense Force weapon load crew members pose for a group photo during the 35th Maintenance Group’s fourth quarter weapon load competition at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 10. 2025. The team performed a weapons load demonstration with the F-35A Lightning II at the end of the event. Weapons load competitions produce highly competent Airman by testing their ability to quickly and accurately prepare their aircraft, ensuring the 35th Fighter Wing meets its goal of securing a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)