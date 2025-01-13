2024 4Q Load competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Josselyn Muralles-Villavicencio, 13th Fighter Generation Squadron load crew team member, secures a missile during the 35th Maintenance Group’s fourth quarter weapons load competition at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 10, 2025. The two teams tested their abilities to efficiently prepare and load munitions onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon, enabling Misawa to remain mission-capable and deter adversaries in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S.Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)