2024 4Q Load competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members from 13th Fighter Generation Squadron load crew and spectators pose for a group photo after the 35th Maintenance Group’s fourth quarter weapons load competition at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 10, 2025. Weapons load competitions test load crew’s ability to perform at a rapid pace, ensuring readiness and lethality. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)