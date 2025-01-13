Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2024 4Q Load competition [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2024 4Q Load competition

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.10.2025

    Photo by Kohei Sugisawa 

    35th Fighter Wing

    Members from 13th Fighter Generation Squadron load crew and spectators pose for a group photo after the 35th Maintenance Group’s fourth quarter weapons load competition at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 10, 2025. Weapons load competitions test load crew’s ability to perform at a rapid pace, ensuring readiness and lethality. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.15.2025 19:10
    Photo ID: 8831838
    VIRIN: 250110-F-TF852-1273
    Resolution: 5160x3433
    Size: 13.23 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 4Q Load competition [Image 4 of 4], by Kohei Sugisawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2024 4Q Load competition
    2025 4Q Load competition
    2024 4Q Load competition
    2024 4Q Load competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Misawa Air Base
    Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download