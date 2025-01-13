2025 4Q Load competition

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.10.2025

    Photo by Kohei Sugisawa 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alexander Yehl, 14th Fighter Generation Squadron load crew team member, examines a missile during the 35th Maintenance Group’s fourth quarter weapons load competition at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan.10, 2025. The two teams tested their abilities to efficiently prepare and load munitions onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon, enabling Misawa to remain mission-capable and deter adversaries in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)

