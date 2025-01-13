Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bosslift [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Bosslift

    KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Dickson 

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office   

    Kentucky National Guard employers and staff of the Kentucky Employer Support for the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) pose for a picture in front of a UH-60 Blackhawk at the Army Aviation Support Facility in Frankfort, Kentucky on June 13, 2024. The employers and ESGR met at Boone National Guard Center to talk about what their service members do when they are called up to service. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Andy Dickson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 01.15.2025 14:58
    Photo ID: 8831504
    VIRIN: 240613-Z-QL321-1023
    Resolution: 799x533
    Size: 170.82 KB
    Location: KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bosslift [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Andrew Dickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bosslift
    Bosslift
    Bosslift
    Bosslift

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Civilian employers get inside perspective to Guardsmen training

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kentucky National Guard
    ESGR
    Artillery
    Bosslift

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download