Kentucky National Guard employers and staff of the Kentucky Employer Support for the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) pose for a picture in front of a UH-60 Blackhawk at the Army Aviation Support Facility in Frankfort, Kentucky on June 13, 2024. The employers and ESGR met at Boone National Guard Center to talk about what their service members do when they are called up to service. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Andy Dickson)