Spc. Devin Griffin, gun chief in Bravo Battery, 2/138th Field Artillery Battalion, talks about the capabilities of the M109 Paladin to an employer of National Guard Soldiers at Fort Knox, Kentucky on June 13, 2024. Griffin and his battalion supported the Employer Support for the Guard and Reserve bosslift to demonstrate training Kentucky Guardsmen do while on duty. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Andy Dickson)