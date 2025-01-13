Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bosslift [Image 3 of 4]

    Bosslift

    KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Dickson 

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office   

    Spc. Devin Griffin, gun chief in Bravo Battery, 2/138th Field Artillery Battalion, talks about the capabilities of the M109 Paladin to an employer of National Guard Soldiers at Fort Knox, Kentucky on June 13, 2024. Griffin and his battalion supported the Employer Support for the Guard and Reserve bosslift to demonstrate training Kentucky Guardsmen do while on duty. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Andy Dickson)

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 01.15.2025 14:58
    Photo ID: 8831499
    VIRIN: 240613-Z-QL321-1022
    Resolution: 799x533
    Size: 173.22 KB
    Location: KENTUCKY, US
    Civilian employers get inside perspective to Guardsmen training

    Kentucky National Guard
    ESGR
    Artillery
    Bosslift

