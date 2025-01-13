Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mr. Jack Coffman, commissioner of Clark County, Kentucky and U.S. Navy Vietnam veteran, gives the fire command for Bravo Battery, 2/138th Field Artillery Battalion during a live-fire demonstration at Fort Knox, Kentucky on June 13, 2024. Coffman, an employer of a National Guardsman, was asked to give the command to fire for the battalion during the live-fire demonstration for the Employer Support for the Guard and Reserve bosslift event. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Andy Dickson)