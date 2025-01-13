Civilian employers get inside perspective to Guardsmen training

FORT KNOX, Ky. – Employers of Soldiers from the Bravo Battery, 2/138th Field Artillery Battalion flew from Boone National Guard Center to Fort Knox on a Blackhawk to observe their annual training on June 13, 2024.



This event, called a Bosslift, hosted by the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), provides employers of National Guard Soldiers the opportunity to receive briefs from senior military leaders and see firsthand the training their employees conduct when they are away from their civilian jobs.



Eric Gibson, director of Kentucky Emergency Management, spoke of the different ways Kentucky Guardsmen contribute to emergency management operations.



“Our mission wouldn’t be possible without the Kentucky Guard’s support, and as an extension, your support of Kentucky Guardsmen,” said Gibson.

Army Brig. Gen. Brian Wertzler, deputy adjutant general for the Kentucky Army National Guard, spoke on the importance of balance.



“We aren’t necessarily a ‘one weekend a month, two weeks in the summer’ force anymore,” said Wertzler. “When we exceed that time, we know we are taking it from you. We sincerely thank you for your flexibility.”



Following the briefs, bosses were given a tour of the Army Aviation Support Facility (AASF) by Army Lt. Col. Stephen Martin, commander of the AASF, before eating lunch.



Following lunch, they boarded Blackhawk helicopters to Fort Knox to observe live fire demonstrations by the 2-138th and their M109 Paladin cannons.



While at the Fort Knox range, Lt. Col. Jeffrey Fugate, commander of the 2-138th, chose one employer, Jack Coffman, commissioner for Clark County and U.S. Navy Vietnam veteran, to give the command to fire the paladins.



The ESGR is a Department of Defense office and was established in 1972.

Their goal is to promote cooperation and understanding between Reserve

Component service members and their civilian employers and to assist in the resolution of conflicts arising from an employee's military commitment.

