Sgt. 1st Class Phillip Patrick, platoon sergeant for Bravo Battery, 2/138th Field Artillery Battalion, talks about the mission of the battalion and their capabilities to an employer of National Guard Soldiers at Fort Knox, Kentucky on June 13, 2024. Patrick and his battalion supported the Employer Support for the Guard and Reserve bosslift to demonstrate training Kentucky Guardsmen do while on duty. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Andy Dickson)