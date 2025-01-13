Precision in Readiness: NDI Specialists Ensure F-16 Combat Reliability

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jesus Munoz, 52nd Maintenance Squadron nondestructive inspection specialist, performs a fluorescent penetrant inspection at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 8, 2025. This process highlights microscopic defects, enhancing the safety and functionality of mission-critical aircraft components. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)
|01.08.2025
|01.15.2025 06:52
|8830886
|250108-F-BK945-1120
|6741x4494
|1.7 MB
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|2
|0
