Date Taken: 01.08.2025 Date Posted: 01.15.2025 06:52 Photo ID: 8830886 VIRIN: 250108-F-BK945-1120 Resolution: 6741x4494 Size: 1.7 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Precision in Readiness: NDI Specialists Ensure F-16 Combat Reliability [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Sydney Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.