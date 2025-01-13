Precision in Readiness: NDI Specialists Ensure F-16 Combat Reliability

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Connor Simmons, left, and Airman 1st Class Jesus Munoz, 52nd Maintenance Squadron nondestructive inspection specialists, prepare an F-16 Fighting Falcon gun barrel for inspection at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 8, 2025. NDI specialists use advanced techniques to identify defects that could compromise safety and mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)