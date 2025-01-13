Precision in Readiness: NDI Specialists Ensure F-16 Combat Reliability

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.08.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jesus Munoz, 52nd Maintenance Squadron nondestructive inspection specialist, sets down an F-16 Fighting Falcon gun barrel after a fluorescent penetrant inspection at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 8, 2025. NDI specialists play a vital role in ensuring the readiness and reliability of aircraft weapon systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2025
    Date Posted: 01.15.2025 06:52
    Photo ID: 8830885
    VIRIN: 250108-F-BK945-1116
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.29 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
