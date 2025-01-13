Precision in Readiness: NDI Specialists Ensure F-16 Combat Reliability

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jesus Munoz, 52nd Maintenance Squadron nondestructive inspection specialist, sets down an F-16 Fighting Falcon gun barrel after a fluorescent penetrant inspection at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 8, 2025. NDI specialists play a vital role in ensuring the readiness and reliability of aircraft weapon systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)