Precision in Readiness: NDI Specialists Ensure F-16 Combat Reliability

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Connor Simmons, left, and Airman 1st Class Jesus Munoz, 52nd Maintenance Squadron nondestructive inspection specialists, examine gun barrels for wear or damage at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 8, 2025. Simmons and Munoz applied tape to the gun barrel to ensure accurate results during the inspection process. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)