    Precision in Readiness: NDI Specialists Ensure F-16 Combat Reliability [Image 3 of 5]

    Precision in Readiness: NDI Specialists Ensure F-16 Combat Reliability

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.08.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Connor Simmons, left, and Airman 1st Class Jesus Munoz, 52nd Maintenance Squadron nondestructive inspection specialists, examine gun barrels for wear or damage at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 8, 2025. Simmons and Munoz applied tape to the gun barrel to ensure accurate results during the inspection process. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2025
    Date Posted: 01.15.2025 06:52
    Photo ID: 8830884
    VIRIN: 250108-F-BK945-1068
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.64 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    This work, Precision in Readiness: NDI Specialists Ensure F-16 Combat Reliability [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Sydney Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Spangdahlem Air Base

    F-16
    52nd FW
    Mission Ready
    NDI

