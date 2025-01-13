Precision in Readiness: NDI Specialists Ensure F-16 Combat Reliability

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jesus Munoz, 52nd Maintenance Squadron nondestructive inspection specialist, sets an F-16 Fighting Falcon gun barrel into a fluorescent penetrant inspection machine at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 8, 2025. This technique allows NDI Airmen to identify surface and subsurface cracks in critical aircraft components. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2025 06:52
|Photo ID:
|8830882
|VIRIN:
|250108-F-BK945-1075
|Resolution:
|7798x5199
|Size:
|1.55 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
