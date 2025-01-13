U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters Chorus performs at Allen Pond Park

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240825-N-NO246-1131 BOWIE, Md. (August 25, 2024) Musician 1st Class Amy Broadbent, from Rockville, Md., leads the Sea Chanters Chorus as Assistant Enlisted Conductor. The United States Navy Band presented this event as part of its outdoor summer concert series. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Ava Conway)