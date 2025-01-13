U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters Chorus performs at Allen Pond Park

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240825-N-NO246-1106 BOWIE, Md. (August 25, 2024) The Sea Chanters Chorus performs at Allen Pond Park in Bowie, Md.. The United States Navy Band presented this event as part of its outdoor summer concert series. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Ava Conway)