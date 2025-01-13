U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters Chorus performs at Allen Pond Park

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240825-N-NO246-1040 BOWIE, Md. (August 25, 2024) Musician 1st Class Daniel Curran, from Blackfoot, Idaho, performs with the Sea Chanters Chorus. The United States Navy Band presented this concert as part of its outdoor summer concert series. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Ava Conway)