U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters Chorus performs at Allen Pond Park

240825-N-NO246-1141 BOWIE, Md. (August 25, 2024) Musician 1st Class Michaela Swan, from Rochester, N.Y., performs with the Sea Chanters Chorus. The United States Navy Band presented this event as part of its outdoor summer concert series. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Ava Conway)