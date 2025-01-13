U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters Chorus performs at Allen Pond Park

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240825-N-NO246-1082 BOWIE, Md. (August 25, 2024) Musician 1st Class David Agee, from Hilton Head, S.C., and Musician 1st Class Grant Le, from Hanover Park, Ill., perform at a Sea Chanters concert. The United States Navy Band presented this event as part of its outdoor summer concert series. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Ava Conway)