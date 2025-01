Incirlik Spur Ride 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. personnel attached to Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, participate in a 1st Cavalry Division Spur Ride hosted by the 3-227 Assault Helicopter Battalion, Jan. 9, 2025. The Spur Ride is a tradition dating back to 1861 to signify a cavalry members increased capabilities and advancement during training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hoskins)