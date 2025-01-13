U.S. personnel attached to Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, complete in physical and mental obstacles during a 1st Cavalry Division Spur Ride, Jan. 9, 2025. The 3-227 Assault Helicopter Battalion welcomed members from across the base to compete to earn their silver spurs, a tradition showcasing a members technical and tactical proficiency in a wide range of tasks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hoskins)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2025 07:37
|Photo ID:
|8829465
|VIRIN:
|250109-F-HA049-1043
|Resolution:
|7275x4850
|Size:
|4.8 MB
|Location:
|ADANA, TR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Incirlik Spur Ride 2025 [Image 28 of 28], by SSgt Joshua Hoskins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.