Incirlik Spur Ride 2025

U.S. personnel attached to Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, complete in physical and mental obstacles during a 1st Cavalry Division Spur Ride, Jan. 9, 2025. The 3-227 Assault Helicopter Battalion welcomed members from across the base to compete to earn their silver spurs, a tradition showcasing a members technical and tactical proficiency in a wide range of tasks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hoskins)