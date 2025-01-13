Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Incirlik Spur Ride 2025 [Image 21 of 28]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Incirlik Spur Ride 2025

    ADANA, TURKEY

    01.09.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hoskins 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. personnel attached to Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, complete in physical and mental obstacles during a 1st Cavalry Division Spur Ride, Jan. 9, 2025. The 3-227 Assault Helicopter Battalion welcomed members from across the base to compete to earn their silver spurs, a tradition showcasing a members technical and tactical proficiency in a wide range of tasks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hoskins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2025
    Date Posted: 01.14.2025 07:37
    Photo ID: 8829458
    VIRIN: 250109-F-HA049-1029
    Resolution: 6907x4605
    Size: 6.38 MB
    Location: ADANA, TR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Incirlik Spur Ride 2025 [Image 28 of 28], by SSgt Joshua Hoskins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Incirlik Spur Ride 2025
    Incirlik Spur Ride 2025
    Incirlik Spur Ride 2025
    Incirlik Spur Ride 2025
    Incirlik Spur Ride 2025
    Incirlik Spur Ride 2025
    Incirlik Spur Ride 2025
    Incirlik Spur Ride 2025
    Incirlik Spur Ride 2025
    Incirlik Spur Ride 2025
    Incirlik Spur Ride 2025
    Incirlik Spur Ride 2025
    Incirlik Spur Ride 2025
    Incirlik Spur Ride 2025
    Incirlik Spur Ride 2025
    Incirlik Spur Ride 2025
    Incirlik Spur Ride 2025
    Incirlik Spur Ride 2025
    Incirlik Spur Ride 2025
    Incirlik Spur Ride 2025
    Incirlik Spur Ride 2025
    Incirlik Spur Ride 2025
    Incirlik Spur Ride 2025
    Incirlik Spur Ride 2025
    Incirlik Spur Ride 2025
    Incirlik Spur Ride 2025
    Incirlik Spur Ride 2025
    Incirlik Spur Ride 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1st Cavalry
    Spur Ride
    Marines
    Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download