    Incirlik Spur Ride 2025 [Image 24 of 28]

    Incirlik Spur Ride 2025

    ADANA, TURKEY

    01.09.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hoskins 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. personnel assigned to Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, participate in a 1st Cavalry Division Spur Ride hosted by the 3-227 Assault Helicopter Battalion on Jan. 9, 2025. The Spur Ride, a tradition dating back to 1861, signifies the enhanced skills and progression of military members during their training and career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hoskins)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2025
    Date Posted: 01.14.2025 07:37
    Photo ID: 8829462
    VIRIN: 250109-F-HA049-1036
    Resolution: 7084x4723
    Size: 5.5 MB
    Location: ADANA, TR
    This work, Incirlik Spur Ride 2025 [Image 28 of 28], by SSgt Joshua Hoskins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

