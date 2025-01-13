Incirlik Spur Ride 2025

U.S. personnel assigned to Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, participate in a 1st Cavalry Division Spur Ride hosted by the 3-227 Assault Helicopter Battalion on Jan. 9, 2025. The Spur Ride, a tradition dating back to 1861, signifies the enhanced skills and progression of military members during their training and career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hoskins)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2025 07:37
|Photo ID:
|8829462
|VIRIN:
|250109-F-HA049-1036
|Resolution:
|7084x4723
|Size:
|5.5 MB
|Location:
|ADANA, TR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
