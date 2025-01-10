USAFE Command Surgeon visits 52nd Medical Group

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Thomas Stamp, U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa command surgeon, left, speaks with Col. Kevin Crofton, 52nd Fighter Wing commander, during a visit at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 18, 2024. As command surgeon, Stamp oversees a health engagement program to strengthen partner nation military medical capabilities and supports crisis action planning to achieve U.S. objectives in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Demi M. Ebert)