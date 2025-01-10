USAFE Command Surgeon visits 52nd Medical Group

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Thomas Stamp, U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa command surgeon, right, speaks with Airmen assigned to the 52nd Medical Group at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 18, 2024. Stamp interacted with 52nd MDG members from Flight Medicine, Public Health and Physical Therapy, and attended Mental Health briefings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Demi M. Ebert)