Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAFE Command Surgeon visits 52nd Medical Group [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USAFE Command Surgeon visits 52nd Medical Group

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.17.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Demi M. Ebert 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 52nd Medical Group introduce themselves to Col. Thomas Stamp, U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa command surgeon, during a visit at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 18, 2024. During his visit, Stamp attended a mission briefing with senior leaders and discussed 52nd MDG operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Demi M. Ebert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2024
    Date Posted: 01.14.2025 06:35
    Photo ID: 8829431
    VIRIN: 241218-F-RR422-1124
    Resolution: 7707x5138
    Size: 3.3 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFE Command Surgeon visits 52nd Medical Group [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Demi M. Ebert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAFE Command Surgeon visits 52nd Medical Group
    USAFE Command Surgeon visits 52nd Medical Group
    USAFE Command Surgeon visits 52nd Medical Group
    USAFE Command Surgeon visits 52nd Medical Group
    USAFE Command Surgeon visits 52nd Medical Group

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    MAJCOM
    USAFE-AFAFRICA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download