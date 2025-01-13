USAFE Command Surgeon visits 52nd Medical Group

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Thomas Stamp, U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa command surgeon, speaks with Col. Karri Roman, 52nd Medical Group commander, during a visit at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 18, 2024. Stamp met with senior leaders, received a mission briefing, and toured the 52nd MDG facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Demi M. Ebert)