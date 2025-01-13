USAFE Command Surgeon visits 52nd Medical Group

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Thomas Stamp, U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa command surgeon, left, speaks to Airmen assigned to the 52nd Medical Group during a visit at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 18, 2024. Stamp answered questions from 52nd MDG members and discussed important medical operations across USAFE. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Demi M. Ebert)