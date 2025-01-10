Maj. John 'Space' Stout flies fini-flight at the 104th Fighter Wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

104th Fighter Wing pilots Capt. Benjamin 'King' Fischer, Lt. Col. Stephen 'Steagle' Mindek, Maj. Mark 'Mr. Chow' Silvers, Maj. Scott 'Boom' McDowell, Capt. Cole 'Hannibal' Skinner, prepare for takeoff for Maj. Stout's fini-flight, January 10, 2025, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Massachusetts.



Following the fini-flight, Maj. Stout was greeted with cheers from his fellow Airmen, friends, and family. Maj. Stout's final ride in the F-15C Eagle resulted in over 1100 hours flown in the legendary aircraft.



(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Jay Hewitt)