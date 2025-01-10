Maj. John 'Space' Stout flies fini-flight at the 104th Fighter Wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

104th Fighter Wing pilots Lt. Col. Stephen 'Steagle' Mindek (left), Capt. Benjamin 'King' Fischer (second from left), Maj. John 'Space' Stout (left-center), Maj. Scott 'Boom' McDowell (right-center), Maj. Mark 'Mr. Chow' Silvers (second from right), and Capt. Cole 'Hannibal' Skinner, pose for a photo after Maj. Stout's fini-flight January 10, 2025, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Massachusetts.



Following the fini-flight, Maj. Stout was greeted with cheers from his fellow Airmen, friends, and family. Maj. Stout's final ride in the F-15C Eagle resulted in over 1100 hours flown in the legendary aircraft.



(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Jay Hewitt)