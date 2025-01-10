104th Fighter Wing pilots Lt. Col. Stephen 'Steagle' Mindek (left), Capt. Benjamin 'King' Fischer (second from left), Maj. John 'Space' Stout (left-center), Maj. Scott 'Boom' McDowell (right-center), Maj. Mark 'Mr. Chow' Silvers (second from right), and Capt. Cole 'Hannibal' Skinner, pose for a photo after Maj. Stout's fini-flight January 10, 2025, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Massachusetts.
Following the fini-flight, Maj. Stout was greeted with cheers from his fellow Airmen, friends, and family. Maj. Stout's final ride in the F-15C Eagle resulted in over 1100 hours flown in the legendary aircraft.
(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Jay Hewitt)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2025 15:15
|Photo ID:
|8828714
|VIRIN:
|250110-Z-DY432-1340
|Resolution:
|5829x3878
|Size:
|4.41 MB
|Location:
|WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. John 'Space' Stout flies fini-flight at the 104th Fighter Wing [Image 19 of 19], by Jerry Hewitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.