Maj. John 'Space' Stout, 104th Fighter Wing pilot, preps for his final landing at Barnes ANGB during his fini-flight, January 10, 2025, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Massachusetts.
Following the fini-flight, Maj. Stout was greeted with cheers from his fellow Airmen, friends, and family. Maj. Stout's final ride in the F-15C Eagle resulted in over 1100 hours flown in the legendary aircraft.
(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Jay Hewitt)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2025 15:15
|Photo ID:
|8828708
|VIRIN:
|250110-Z-DY432-1259
|Resolution:
|2743x1825
|Size:
|788.28 KB
|Location:
|WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. John 'Space' Stout flies fini-flight at the 104th Fighter Wing [Image 19 of 19], by Jerry Hewitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.