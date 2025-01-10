Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maj. John 'Space' Stout flies fini-flight at the 104th Fighter Wing [Image 17 of 19]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Maj. John 'Space' Stout flies fini-flight at the 104th Fighter Wing

    WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2025

    Photo by Jerry Hewitt 

    104th Fighter Wing

    Maj. John 'Space' Stout, 104th Fighter Wing pilot, celebrates the completion of his fini-flight, January 10, 2025, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Massachusetts.

    Following the fini-flight, Maj. Stout was greeted with cheers from his fellow Airmen, friends, and family. Maj. Stout's final ride in the F-15C Eagle resulted in over 1100 hours flown in the legendary aircraft.

    (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Jay Hewitt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.13.2025 15:15
    Photo ID: 8828713
    VIRIN: 250110-Z-DY432-1327
    Resolution: 2143x4024
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. John 'Space' Stout flies fini-flight at the 104th Fighter Wing [Image 19 of 19], by Jerry Hewitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Maj. John 'Space' Stout flies fini-flight at the 104th Fighter Wing
    Maj. John 'Space' Stout flies fini-flight at the 104th Fighter Wing
    Maj. John 'Space' Stout flies fini-flight at the 104th Fighter Wing
    Maj. John 'Space' Stout flies fini-flight at the 104th Fighter Wing
    Maj. John 'Space' Stout flies fini-flight at the 104th Fighter Wing
    Maj. John 'Space' Stout flies fini-flight at the 104th Fighter Wing
    Maj. John 'Space' Stout flies fini-flight at the 104th Fighter Wing
    Maj. John 'Space' Stout flies fini-flight at the 104th Fighter Wing
    Maj. John 'Space' Stout flies fini-flight at the 104th Fighter Wing
    Maj. John 'Space' Stout flies fini-flight at the 104th Fighter Wing
    Maj. John 'Space' Stout flies fini-flight at the 104th Fighter Wing
    Maj. John 'Space' Stout flies fini-flight at the 104th Fighter Wing
    Maj. John 'Space' Stout flies fini-flight at the 104th Fighter Wing
    Maj. John 'Space' Stout flies fini-flight at the 104th Fighter Wing
    Maj. John 'Space' Stout flies fini-flight at the 104th Fighter Wing
    Maj. John 'Space' Stout flies fini-flight at the 104th Fighter Wing
    Maj. John 'Space' Stout flies fini-flight at the 104th Fighter Wing
    Maj. John 'Space' Stout flies fini-flight at the 104th Fighter Wing
    Maj. John 'Space' Stout flies fini-flight at the 104th Fighter Wing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force
    Massachusetts Air National Guard
    104th Fighter Wing
    Barnes Air National Guard Base
    Barnestormer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download