Maj. John 'Space' Stout flies fini-flight at the 104th Fighter Wing

Maj. John 'Space' Stout, 104th Fighter Wing pilot, receives the ceremonial spraydown from his fellow Airmen, friends, and family, during his fini-flight, January 10, 2025, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Massachusetts.



Following the fini-flight, Maj. Stout was greeted with cheers from his fellow Airmen, friends, and family. Maj. Stout's final ride in the F-15C Eagle resulted in over 1100 hours flown in the legendary aircraft.



(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Jay Hewitt)