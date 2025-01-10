39 OSS hosts immersion for Airmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Octavio Juarez, right, 39th Communications Squadron first sergeant, departs the 39th Operations Support Squadron building following the wing’s traveling shirt show, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Jan. 10, 2025. The Incirlik first sergeants organize monthly immersions to allow Airmen to experience other jobs and missions on the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)