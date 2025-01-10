39 OSS hosts immersion for Airmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 39th Air Base Wing, receive a briefing about the 39th Operations Support Squadron during the wing’s traveling shirt show at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Jan. 10, 2025. The Incirlik first sergeants organize monthly immersions to allow Airmen to experience other jobs and missions on the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)