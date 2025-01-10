39 OSS hosts immersion for Airmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cole Ransbury, 39th Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller trainer, explains his roles and responsibilities during the wing’s traveling shirt show immersion, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Jan. 10, 2025. The immersion was organized by the base’s first sergeants to give Airmen from across the installation the chance to learn about the missions and capabilities of their sister units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)