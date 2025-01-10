39 OSS hosts immersion for Airmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman Analea Leak, 39th Communications Squadron client systems technician, tours the Radar Approach and Control room at the 39th Operations Support Squadron at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Jan. 10, 2025. The Incirlik first sergeants organize monthly immersions to allow Airmen to experience other jobs and missions on the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)