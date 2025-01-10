U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 39th Air Base Wing, receive a briefing about the 39th Operations Support Squadron during the traveling shirt show at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Jan. 10, 2025. The immersion was organized by the base’s first sergeants to give Airmen from across the installation the chance to learn about the missions and capabilities of their sister units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2025 05:50
|Photo ID:
|8827939
|VIRIN:
|250110-F-TO545-1058
|Resolution:
|6012x3401
|Size:
|5.89 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK, ADANA, TR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 39 OSS hosts immersion for Airmen [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.