Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    39 OSS hosts immersion for Airmen [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    39 OSS hosts immersion for Airmen

    INCIRLIK, ADANA, TURKEY

    01.10.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 39th Air Base Wing, receive a briefing about the 39th Operations Support Squadron during the traveling shirt show at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Jan. 10, 2025. The immersion was organized by the base’s first sergeants to give Airmen from across the installation the chance to learn about the missions and capabilities of their sister units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.13.2025 05:50
    Photo ID: 8827939
    VIRIN: 250110-F-TO545-1058
    Resolution: 6012x3401
    Size: 5.89 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK, ADANA, TR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39 OSS hosts immersion for Airmen [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    39 OSS hosts immersion for Airmen
    39 OSS hosts immersion for Airmen
    39 OSS hosts immersion for Airmen
    39 OSS hosts immersion for Airmen
    39 OSS hosts immersion for Airmen

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Turkey
    39 ABW
    Incirlik Air Base
    39 OSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download