Chief National Guard Bureau visits Lava Brigade

U.S. Air Force Gen. Steven Nordhaus, Chief of the National Guard Bureau, and service members from the Hawaii National Guard (HING) take a group photo at Kalaeloa, Hawaii, Jan. 12, 2025. Nordhaus came to Hawaii to talk to service members about challenges facing the HING in order to strengthen our military in the Pacific region. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Sean Walker)
