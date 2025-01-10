Chief National Guard Bureau visits Lava Brigade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Gen. Steven Nordhaus, Chief of the National Guard Bureau gives a speech to service members of the Hawaii National Guard (HING) at Kalaeloa, Hawaii, Jan. 12, 2025. Nordhaus came to Hawaii to talk to service members about challenges facing the HING in order to strengthen our military in the Pacific region. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Sean Walker)